Jeremy Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield as he slams ‘witch-hunt’ and blames homophobia

Jeremy Clarkson has come out in defence of Phillip Schofield in his Sunday times article as he blamed homophobia for the “witch-hunt”

By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 4th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST

Jeremy Clarkson has added his opinion to the Phillip Schofield scandal coming out in defence of the disgraced This Morning presenter. Schofield, 61, resigned from his ITV role last week and was subsequently dropped from his talent agency after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague.

In his column for the Sunday Times, Clarkson alleged Schofield was the victim of a “witch-hunt” for “being exactly what he says he was - gay”. Clarkson also argued about the reported 30-plus year age gap between Schofield and his younger lover, saying this was rarely applied to straight male stars.

Clarkson made reference to Al Pacino, 83, who announced this week he was expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend and Robert De Niro who just became a father again aged 79. Clarkson wrote: “We casually roll our eyes when we hear that Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is three and we even nod appreciatively when we learn that the age gap between Al Pacino and his pregnant girlfriend is 54 years.

“Which means that when he was starring as an old man in Scent of a Woman, she wasn’t even an embryo. But Phil and his toy boy? Noooo. That’s totally unacceptable…” The Grand Tour presenter also said he’d “never seen a witch-hunt like it” and was left “baffled” as no crime has been committed.

    Clarkson also said: “I don’t know him at all well and have no skin in the game, but it seems to me he is only guilty of being what he said he was: gay.” He then went on to add: “Phil is no longer the genial host of some morning-time televisual cappuccino froth.

    “According to the people’s court of social media, he’s like his brother, a nonce. Actually, he’s worse than that: he’s a queue-jumping nonce. And we don’t want to see his disgusting face ever again.”

    The column by Jeremy Clarkson comes as Holly Willoughby is reportedly preparing an “honest” statement ahead of her return to This Morning on Monday. Editor of the flagship ITV show, Martin Frizell has asked for “respite” for his team who have continued to produce the show whilst under elevated scrutiny from the public.

    On Thursday, Phillip Schofield spoke to the BBC where he compared himself to late ITV presenter Caroline Flack, prompting a response from her mum Christine, who sent a heartfelt message to the presenter.

    Jeremy Clarkson has defended Phillip Schofield admist the This Morning scandalJeremy Clarkson has defended Phillip Schofield admist the This Morning scandal
    The interview led to This Morning presenter Alison Hammond breaking down in tears during the programme after being forced to watch clips from the BBC. Hammond described the footage as “really painful” to watch due to her friendship with Schofield.

