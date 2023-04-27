News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
10 minutes ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
3 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
3 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
5 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
5 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
Breaking

Jerry Springer dead: Legendary talk show host has died aged 79 as family pay tribute

Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, according to a family statement. He hosted one of the most influential and controversial talk shows of all time, The Jerry Springer Show, in the US for 27 years.

It is understood that Mr Springer died following a “brief illness” at his Chicago home on Thursday morning (April 27). Family spokesperson Jene Galvin said: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Mr Springer served as the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978. His life inspired a musical - Jerry Springer: The Opera, which ran in London from 2003 until 2005.

Related topics:PeopleHomeMemoriesHumourPolitics