Jools Holland will once again host his Annual Hootenanny on BBC Two. The show sees him and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra ring in 2023 with a host of musical guests with songs from this year and across the decades for the ultimate New Year’s Eve party.

This will be the first time in two years the Hootenanny is back to full capacity just in time to celebrate its 30th year on the air. For the past two years the show has opted for a more intimate setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will of course, be joined by some incredible artists who have stirred up a storm in the music industry during 2022, with one of the best selling artists of the year, George Ezra, joining in the festivities to perform his hit song Green Green Grass and more.

Fear not, because fan favourites who have viewers look forward to seeing on the show every year will also return. No Hootenanny would be complete without the Boogie Woogie Queen, powerhouse vocalist Ruby Turner who will perform alongside Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

So, who else will be joining Jools’ Annual Hootenanny and when can you watch? Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

What time is Jools’ Annual Hootenanny on?

You can join Jools and his special guests from 11.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Saturday (December 31).

Who’s in the Hootenanny 2022 line-up?

As mentioned George Ezra will take to the stage after securing his third consecutive number one album, Gold Rush Kid, in 2022. And of course, Hootenanny regular Ruby Turner will bring her soulful voice to the party.

Also featuring is Rotherham’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, who has had an incredible year with her shortlisted Mercury Prize album, Prioritise Pleasure. Joining Jools and his band, she will perform a track from her album plus a Diana Ross classic.

Jools Holland is an ambassador of the Music for All charity. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images.

Cat Burns, whose hit song Go, is one of the best selling songs of the year, will also make an appearance on the show. Four artists whose songs have stood the test of time with fame throughout the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s will also contribute to the festivities. First up, Welsh guitarist and singer Andy Fairweather Low who was a founding member and lead singer of 60s pop band Amen Corner.

Birmingham’s Fine Young Cannibals had huge chart success in the 1980s and lead singer Roland Gift will be reprising a couple of their hits with Jools, including their second Billboard No.1, Good Thing. 50 years after they first formed, soul group The Real Thing will be representing the 70s with original members Chris Amoo and Dave Smith and their band performing a couple of their classic tunes including massive No.1 single, You To Me Are Everything.