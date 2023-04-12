Katie Price’s bankruptcy court hearing has been postponed for a fifth time. The 44-year-old was due to attend a hearing over her £3.2m debt repayment today (April 12) at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, but it has been postponed once again to July 7, 2023.

Earlier this year, the hearing was postponed for a fourth time after it was initially scheduled to take place in June 2022. The mum of five, who was declared bankrupt in 2019, previously agreed to pay £12,000 a month through an individual voluntary arrangement but her creditors claim she has not been sticking to the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large amount of the £3.265m is owed for mortgages secured against the star’s home, dubbed the ‘Mucky Mansion’, in West Sussex. The property has recently starred in the second season of Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, where Katie allows viewers into home as it undergoes a huge makeover.

At the hearing, bankruptcy trustees will want to know how much Katie has been paid for TV work, including the Channel 4 show. Another source of income for the star is her £12-a-month OnlyFans site.

Most Popular

A source told the Mirror in January: “The court will wish to know where every penny comes from, whether that’s from selling her old clothes on Depop or stripping out of her clothes on OnlyFans. Only then can the court make up its mind about her ability to pay.”

Katie Price has avoided her bankruptcy court hearing for a fifth time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show last month, Katie opened up about her financial situation. She said: "I think you shouldn’t be ashamed if you have a bankruptcy because it’s for different reasons people go into a bankruptcy.

“I went through a really tough time in the last few years with my mental health. When you go through that, you put things to the side because you can’t cope with anything.