The official King’s Coronation playlist has seen one band removed due to their ‘anti-royal’ views. The playlist is available on streaming service Spotify, and was 27 songs long, but is now 26.

The playlist was curated by Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and features the likes of The Beatles, Kate Bush, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, David Bowie and more.

It features a diverse range of new and classic artists, and was 27 songs long but The Proclaimers hit song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) has been removed by the UK government. According to the BBC the move came after the Scottish duo were criticised for their anti-royal views.

The band, which is fronted by Craig and Charlie Reid reportedly agreed with a demonstrator who was arrested for shouting “Who elected him?” during a proclamation event for The King last September, according to the Express.

The move comes less than two weeks before the historic event, with King Charles’ coronation being the first in the UK for 70 years, since the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

The official King’s Coronation playlist:

