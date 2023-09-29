Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old schoolgirl and a coach driver have died after a motorway crash involving a school bus and a car on Friday morning, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services were called on Friday shortly after 8am to reports of an overturned coach on the northbound M53 near to junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further two patients were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, while a number of other patients were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment to minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 50 children were transported to a casualty clearing centre at the emergency services training centre in Wallasey. Of those, 39 have now been discharged while the remainder have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Most Popular

It is thought the bus was going to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.

Both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School confirmed one of its school buses was involved.