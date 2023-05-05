News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
8 minutes ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
2 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
15 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’

Local elections 2023: Full results as they come - Conservatives suffer early losses

Early results for the local elections suggest major shift as Labour and Liberal Democrats gain council seats.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 5th May 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read

Early results for local elections in England signal a shift as Labour and Liberal Democrats gain seats while the Conservatives take big losses. This comes after the polls for more than 8,000 council seats on 230 councils, and four mayors, across England closed on Thursday.

The vote is important as it’s the first real test for Rishi Sunak since he became Prime Minister in 2022. The results will be used as an indicator as to his popularity in the role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ballot has sparked controversy as new rules requiring voters to show photo ID to vote came into place. The Electoral Commission confirmed a number of people were not able to cast their votes due to the new requirement.

Most of the councils up for election in England are district councils, responsible for services including bin collections, parks, public housing and planning applications. The rest of the councils being elected are a mixture of metropolitan and unitary councils which are single local authorities dealing with all local services.

Most Popular

    The first big gain of the night went to Labour, who took control in Plymouth, a place where no party had previously secured a majority. Labour also won the seat in Stoke-on-Trent.

    Lib Dems also saw gains in Brentwood, Essex where they won two seats from the Tories. This means the Conservative party no longer has a majority in the council chamber.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Elections are not taking place in London, Scotland or Wales. Northern Ireland will go to the polls in local elections on 18 May.

    Local elections - seats won & lost 

    Conservatives

    • Seats won: 435
    • Change: -190
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    A number of would-be voters have been turned away on local elections day due to newly-introduced photo ID rules, candidates have told NationalWorld. Credit: Getty ImagesA number of would-be voters have been turned away on local elections day due to newly-introduced photo ID rules, candidates have told NationalWorld. Credit: Getty Images
    A number of would-be voters have been turned away on local elections day due to newly-introduced photo ID rules, candidates have told NationalWorld. Credit: Getty Images

    Labour

    • Seats won: 645
    • Change: +138

    Liberal Democrats

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Seats won: 315
    • Change: +59

    Green

    • Seats won: 38
    • Change: +13

    Other

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Seats won: 242
    • Change: -16
    Related topics:PoliticsLocal Elections 2023