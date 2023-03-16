Love Actually In Concert is returning to the UK bringing festive cheer to thousands of people once again. The event has become an annual festive tradition for many, leading to sold out audiences in previous years.

These events bring one of the greatest Christmas films to life, with a viewing of the full film projected onto a vast screen accompanied by a full, live orchestra performing Craig Armstrong’s scores at each show. Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis and initially released in 2003, Love Actually follows 10 different, yet all interweaving stories of love around the festive period. Boasting an all-star cast, Love Actually features Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.

The 2023 tour will begin at Bath Forum, before heading across the country to Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and many more before a finale show just before Christmas at London’s Eventim Apollo.

So, when will Love Actually in Concert tickets be on sale? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of UK tour dates.

How to get tickets for Love Actually in Concert

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster . Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday March, 17 at 10am.

Full Love Actually in Concert tour dates

Here’s the full list of 2023 Love Actually in Concert dates across the UK:

Love Actually in Concert takes place at Sheffield City Hall in December

November, 24 - Bath Forum

November, 25 - Cardiff St David’s Hall

November, 26 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

November, 27 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

December, 1 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

December, 3 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

December, 4 - Sheffield City Hall

December, 5 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

December, 6 - York Barbican

December, 7 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

December, 8 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

December, 9 - London Eventim Apollo