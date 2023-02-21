A special Love Island All Stars series is reportedly in the works that could see the ITV show’s fan-favourites like Maura Higgins make an explosive villa comeback. It is claimed that it could air as soon as next year.

ITV bosses have already drawn up a list of potential islanders that could make their groundbreaking returns. The contenders include star of its fifth series Maura Higgins, series two’s Kady McDermott, along with 2015 contestant and Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper, according to reports.

Male contestants rumoured to feature in the Love Island All Stars series include Kem Cetinay and Scott Thomas. It is rumoured that current Love Island host Maya Jama will remain in her role for the special series.

A source told The Sun: “Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about. This summer’s series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept.

“The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around.”

Credit: Getty Images and ITV Pictures

