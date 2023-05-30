Mango has unveiled plans to open 13 new UK stores this year as part of its retail expansion strategy. The Spanish fashion retailer aims to increase its presence in the country after opening a new shop in London last week.

Mango has been present in the UK since 1999 but strengthened its profile in 2021 when it opened a new flagship store in Oxford Street, London, and another three stores in Manchester, Edinburgh and Derby. It also opened nine corners with the John Lewis Partnership throughout the United Kingdom and four wholesale stores with Morleys Department Stores.

The new Mango stores will feature the Mediterranean-inspired store concept, New Med, which aims to reflect the spirit and freshness of the brand. Mango chiefs say sustainability and architectural integration are key to their design - with the hope of creating stores to feel like a Mediterranean home with different rooms with warm tones and neutral colours.

Daniel López, Mango’s director of expansion and franchises said: “The United Kingdom is one of the key markets for Mango’s international expansion. Our arrival this year in cities we have not been present in until now and in some of the largest shopping centres in the country will consolidate the Mango brand and allow us to strengthen our position internationally.”

In 2022 Mango strengthened its presence in the north of the country with a store in Glasgow Fort, the city’s main shopping and leisure centre, as well as in the Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford, the fifth largest in the country, and at Battersea Power Station in London. At the end of the year, the company opened its first store in Newcastle, located in the Eldon Square shopping centre, one of the busiest in the country.

Mango closed 2022 with 53 stores in the country, including company-owned stores, franchises and corners in department stores, as well as an online presence through its online channel and other marketplaces.

Throughout the year, Mango will continue to increase its presence in the country with new store openings in Glasgow, Milton Keynes, and Manchester and will arrive in Brighton for the first time. The announcement comes as the fashion retailer opened the doors to its new 4,800 sq ft space in Westfield Stratford City in east London this week.

Mango new store openings

Although the full list of new locations has not been released, it has been announced these locations will be getting new stores.

Glasgow

Milton Keynes

Manchester

Brighton

London

Mango’s recent UK openings - locations

Mango has already opened several new stores in the UK this year in the following locations.

Solihull

Bristol