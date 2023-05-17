The highly anticipated spin off of Marvel’s Hawkeye, Echo, finally has a release date. The show will see Alaqua Cox return as Maya Lopez as the main character and she will be joined by some Marvel legends.

The show will see Maya Lopez return to her hometown following the events of Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Florence Pugh. In the show Lopez must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

During her journey, Lopez will come face to face once again with Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin who will be played by Vincen D’Onofrio once again after his iconic return in Hawkeye. The show will also see Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdoch aka Daredevil much to the delight of fans.

Not only will the show see the return of some fan favourite characters, but Marvel is veering from its usual drop schedule of episodes. That’s right, fans won’t have to wait long between episodes as every one of them is dropping at the same time.

So, when is Echo set to drop? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Echo release date

Every episode of Echo is scheduled to drop on Disney+ on November 29, 2023.

Echo cast

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez / Echo

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene have been cast in undisclosed starring roles.

How to watch Echo

Those hoping to catch the latest Marvel series can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.