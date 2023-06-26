News you can trust since 1852
McDonald’s McPlant offer: Fast food giant slashing price of burger favourite by whopping 70% - but be quick

McDonald’s is slashing the price of one of its favourite menu items in a deal that’s set to be a hit with the chain’s veggie fans.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read

McDonald’s is slashing the price of one of its favourite menu items by 70 per cent - and it’s set to be a hit with the chain’s veggie fans. Customers can pick up a McPlant burger for just £1.39 today (Monday, June 26).

You’ll have to be quick though, as the deal is available for one day only. A spokesperson for the fast food giant said: “Whether it’s for a lunchtime treat or for a deliciously easy dinner, the vegan burger filled with all the trimmings in a sesame seed bun can be enjoyed for less this Monday.”

Fans will be also able to earn points when they purchase the deal by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point - so this week’s offers will get you 139 points when picking up a McPlant.

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose Rewards including a free small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad. With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards.

    Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

    McDonald’s fans can get 70% off a McPlant burger for one day only (Monday, June 26 2023).McDonald’s fans can get 70% off a McPlant burger for one day only (Monday, June 26 2023).
    How to get 70 per cent off a McPlant burger

    The offer is available exclusively via the McDonald’s App. You can download the app via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

    To find your nearest McDonald’s branch, visit the store locator tool on the McDonald’s UK website.

