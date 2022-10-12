McDonald’s reveals huge menu change - hailing it a ‘game changer’ for fast food fans

McDonald’s has unveiled a huge menu change that it has dubbed a ‘game changer’ for fast food fans.

The fast food giant announced today (Wednesday, October 12) that it is launching its first permanent new chicken burger in 15 years.

The ‘McCrispy’ will be available to buy from October 19 - and it’s staying ‘for good’, apparently.

The McCrispy features a 100% chicken breast fillet, marinated in black pepper and cayenne with classic mayonnaise, on a 4” artisan glazed bun.

Next week will see the McCrispy advert air on small screens across the UK, featuring celebrity talent for the first time since 2000 including TV presenter and new Love Island host Maya Jama.

She said: “I love a chicken burger, and am a self-confessed chicken connoisseur, so when I found out Maccies was launching this new burger, I knew I had to get involved.

The McCrispy was trialled at selected McDonald’s stores across the Midlands and Ireland in March 2022, and the multinational restaurant chain said it was ‘one of its most successful’ to date.