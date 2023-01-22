MI6 have had to take action after officers at a central London council accidentally published key documents linked to a top-secret spy base. The Secret Intelligence Service moved locations after planning documents were made available to the public.

The Mail on Sunday reports that an established spy centre used to teach officers spycraft and self-defence is now vacant following the council blunder. A local authority in central London revealed expensive changes to the building, including satellite dishes, advanced security gates and a nexus of CCTV cameras.

Located in Westminster, the top-secret base was sandwiched between buildings in the affluent area. The newspaper understands neighbours grumbled about their devices being affected by ‘electromagnetic interference’ coming from the spy base.

The MI6 Building in London. Picture: Getty Images.

Documents released by the council show that MI6 received complaints from Westminster planning officials after the satellite dishes were installed without consent ‘knowing that Government departments are immune’.