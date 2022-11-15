Mike Tindall OBE has recalled a hilarious moment where he performed a racy dance move in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne. At the time, Tindall was wearing a suit, with the move causing his trousers to split, leaving his boxers exposed and revealing an x-rated message.

He has been taking part in the ITV show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, which is now entering its second week. He is alongside the likes of Chris Moyles, Sue Cleaver and Matt Hancock.

Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, was sitting in camp with comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Sean Walsh. The trio were talking about ironing, with Walsh admitting he doesn’t iron.

This then led to Tindall saying “I love a suit. But my problem with suits is over exaggerated dancing at weddings. A rip a lot of suit trousers and stuff. The old ‘sl** drop’ gets me every time.”

What Tindall did is a dance move. The move involves squatting as quickly and as low as possible and immediately popping back up. It’s usually performed with a partner, but can be executed with no-one near you.

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl**-drop in front of my mother-in-law. Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.”