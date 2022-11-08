Millions of low-income households in the UK are set to receive an extra cash boost of up to £300 on top of the £650 cost of living package in November. Pensioners who qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment, which is between £100 and £300, depending on the claimant’s circumstances, will receive an additional £300 with the payments starting to filter through this month.

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: "If you’re entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2022 to 2023, you will get an extra £300 for your household paid with your normal payment from November 2022.

"This is in addition to any Cost of Living Payment you get with your benefit or tax credits. The full amount of Winter Fuel Payment you will get for winter 2022 to 2023 depends on your circumstances."

If you qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment and were born on or before September 25 1942 and live alone or with someone who doesn’t qualify for the support, you will receive the full £600. If you qualify for the payment, were born within the same period and live with someone else under 80 who qualifies, you will receive £350.

More information on eligibility can be found on the UK Government website . It is estimated that more than eight million pensioners living in the UK will receive the extra one-off payment this year on top of the Winter Fuel Payment.

The one-off payment comes in addition to the second half of the £650 cost of living payment , which is also set to start hitting bank accounts from Tuesday (November 8) until November 23. The first instalment of £326 was sent to those on certain benefits from July onwards.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?

A household may be eligible for the £650 cost-of-living payments if it receives any of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension credit

