The most watched Twitch streamers in 2022 from the United Kingdom have been revealed. The data was obtained via Streamcharts.com and is based on hours watched of each individual streamer.

Streaming on sites such as Twitch and Facebook Gaming have become the go to place for content creators around the world. The platforms allow gamers to build a more intimate connection with their fan base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also a highly lucrative business. Streamers are able to earn money in a number of ways, including donations from viewers, ads and merchandise sales. According to Gobankingrates.com, “Affiliate streamers (on Twitch) playing 40 hours per week can make $3,000 to $5,000 per month”.

Over the years, being a content creator was still regarded as a niche job or source of income. But, as of 2021, there were over 10 million active streamers on Twitch alone.

Most Popular

Twitch launched back in 2011 and in 2021, viewers consumed over five billion hours of content on the site. And as of December 2022, the most-followed channel belongs to Ninja with over 18.4 million followers.

Ninja rose to fame a few years ago, when he played Fortnite at its peak, quickly gaining recognition for being one of the best players in the world. However, as he is based in the US, he will not be appearing in this list of UK Twitch users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the top 10 most streamed Twitch users from the United Kingdom in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad