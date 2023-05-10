M&S is giving customers the option to opt out of receiving Fathers Day-related emails as they know it ‘can be a sensitive time’ for some. The M&S team sent out an email outlining how to turn off communications about Father’s Day on May 9.

The email read: “We know that Father’s Day can be a sensitive time for some. If you would prefer not to receive reminders that it’s on its way, please click below. It may take a few days for your preferences to be registered. Don’t worry, you’ll still have regular e-mails from us packed full of new-in treats, outfit inspiration and so much more.”

How M&S is giving customers the option to avoid Father’s Day upset

M&S shoppers who would not like to receive Father’s Day communications should then click the button on the email to turn them off. This is the second campaign where M&S has given customers the chance to avoid ‘sensitive’ e-mails as the retailer also gave the option to turn off Mother’s Day emails in March.