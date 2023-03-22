News you can trust since 1852
National Fragrance Day: How many Taylor Swift perfumes are there – from Wonderstruck to Enchanted

On National Fragrance Day, we took a look at Taylor Swift’s perfume line

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:32 GMT- 2 min read

Taylor Swift fans (nicknamed “Swifties”) know the pop singer has made a name for herself outside of just the music industry. From her acting roles to self-directing her own music videos, Taylor has many talents under her belt.

One of the many other areas outside of music that Taylor has made a mark in was the celebrity perfume industry. Diehard Swifties will know that the Bejewelled singer released a series of perfumes from 2011 to 2014.

Taylor followed in the footsteps of singers such as Britney Spears and Kylie Minogue by releasing perfumes including Wonderstruck and Wonderstruck Enchanted. These scents mark the first of Taylor’s releases and are named after her hit song Enchanted from her Speak Now album – which she wrote entirely by herself.

We’ve taken a trip down memory lane by having a deep delve into Taylor’s perfumes to mark National Fragrance Day (Tuesday, March 21). The goal of National Fragrance Day is to build up excitement over the spring and summer season, where many people will be thinking of switching up their scent.

    Taylor’s perfumes are, sadly, all discontinued – but this list can give you inspiration for similar scents. As Taylor has just begun her widely-anticipated Eras Tour as of March 18, 2023, it’s unlikely she has more perfumes to release anytime soon. While Taylor’s perfumes are all discontinued, this list can give you inspiration for similar scents.

    How many Taylor Swift perfumes are there

    In total, Taylor released five sweet-scented perfumes across a period of three years. They were all named after lyrics from her albums including Speak Now, Red and 1989.

    Taylor Swift perfumes

    Wonderstruck

    Release date: 2011

    Fragrance notes: Raspberry, peach, vanilla

    Wonderstruck was Taylor’s first perfume release back in 2011. Presented in a round, purple bottle and covered in gold charms around the neck, this scent perfectly matched the Speak Now album art.

    The word Wonderstruck is featured in Taylor’s song Enchanted, which also became the inspiration behind the name of her second perfume release. The fruity, sweet scent is reminiscent of the Speak Now era.

    Wonderstruck Enchanted

    Release date: 2012

    Fragrance notes: Berries, sugar, vanilla

    Wonderstruck Enchanted can be described as a more intense version of the original. This perfume is packaged in a similar bottle to Wonderstruck, but is red instead of purple – reminiscent of the Speak Now deluxe album art.

    Taylor

    Release date: 2013

    Fragrance notes: Apricot, orchid

    The self-titled Taylor perfume is lighter than Wonderstruck. It’s not as intensely sweet as the Wonderstruck line – a transition that represents Taylor’s career move from country music to pop.

    Taylor Made Of Starlight

    Release date: 2014

    Fragrance notes: Apricot, peach, orange blossom

    Taylor Made Of Starlight references her song Starlight from fan-favourite album Red. Similar to the Wonderstruck line, this Taylor perfume is fruitier and therefore sweeter than the previous Taylor fragrance.

    Incredible Things

    Release date: 2014

    Fragrance notes: Suede, vanilla, passion flower

    The Taylor Swift Incredible Things perfume references a lyric from her hit single Blank Space, which features on her first pop-only album 1989. This fragrance features a deeper suede note, which marks Taylor’s commitment to the pop genre. That year, Taylor gained a number one single with Shake It Off from the same album.

