Alton Towers has announced an opening date for the return of the iconic Nemesis Sub-Terra drop tower ride after closing in 2015. The legendary attraction - which is also known as the Phalanx Research Facility will take adrenalin junkies on a heart-pounding journey once again as the attraction is set to open in time for May half term.

The underground attraction which last operated more than seven years ago is a firm favourite amongst theme park fans who want to take the plunge in the iconic drop tower ride. Nemesis Sub-Terra’s return comes as the Nemesis roller coaster is closed for refurbishment until 2024.

Alton Towers has been keeping fans up to date with Nemesis’ progress after releasing a series of videos and social media posts revealing the new look of the coaster. Last week Alton Towers gave Nemesis fans a glimpse of the new black track which boasts red veins snaking along its length - rather than its previous cream colour.

In addition, Alton Towers built a specially constructed viewing platform next to Nemesis Sub-Terra and overlooking the rollercoaster site to allow fans to get a closer look. Up to 30 people at a time can get a glimpse of the building works taking place ahead of the legendary rollercoasters’ return.

But in the meantime, Nemesis-fans can get their fix by riding the Nemesis Sub-Terra drop tower ride once again. Alongside the announcement of the return, the Alton Towers Resort has revealed the attraction’s brand-new logo echoing the look and feel of the new Nemesis track, which was unveiled last week. The slick black track with red veins snaking along its length can now be seen in the park ahead of its return in 2024.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “As Europe’s first-ever inverted rollercoaster, Nemesis rightly holds legendary status among thrillseekers. At Alton Towers Resort we’re committed to providing visitors with stand-out attractions that are unmatched by anyone else.

“Reaching this latest milestone in the transformation of Nemesis is a proud moment for everyone involved in the project. And for all thrillseekers out there it means the day we can take the wraps off our trilliant revamp is edging ever closer. Stay alert for more developments…”