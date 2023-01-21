After punching (or karate kicking) well above its weight after debuting on the YouTube Red platform, the Cobra Kai dojo is set to close after six seasons, Netflix has announced. The streamer made the announcement Friday with a video that teases what it calls “the biggest … baddest” season of the series yet.

The series acted as a sequel to the classic ‘80s film franchise The Karate Kid , picking up thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament as a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence, once again played by William Zabka , seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso , played once again by Ralph Macchio .

The series began its life on YouTube’s short-lived YouTube Red streaming platform, before being picked up by Netflix for the third season and becoming one of the streaming platforms longer-lasting titles. The streaming giant has been known on many occasions to cancel their original programming after one season, giving Cobra Kai the distinct honour of lasting this long.

Speaking about the series winding down, series creators Josh Heald , Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg remarked on the bittersweet feeling that despite the show finishing, its enduring popularity with fans on the streaming service has been a humbling experience. “Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honour [and] making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members.

“Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai,” the statement concluded.

The entire series of Cobra Kai can be streamed through Netflix on demand, while there has yet to be an announcement on the release date for the final season of the series from the streaming giant.

