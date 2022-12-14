Fans of Netflix fantasy series Warrior Nun have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations, as the streaming giant confirmed through Variety that the show has been cancelled. The show, featuring London actress Lorena Andrea , only just saw its second season premiere on Netflix in November.

The second season of the show, based on the comic book character of the same name by Ben Dunn, spent three weeks in the top 10 series rankings on the service having debuted at 26.22 million hours viewed before peaking in week two with 27.74 million hours viewed. However, the second series fell to number nine in week three with 11.97 million hours viewed before dropping off the list, leading to Netflix to make the decision to cancel the series ahead of a third season.

The announcement has left fans of the series upset with the decision, leading many to take to Twitter and use the hashtag #cancelnetflix and #savewarriornun to demonstrate their anger over the move. Both the hashtags have since climbed into Twitter’s trending topics on Wednesday morning

Twitter fans of the series already began sharing screenshots of their confirmation from Netflix received when cancelling the service, with many venting that this was the final straw from the streaming giant that broke the camel’s back. “If you don’t take back the cancellation after all this response, then you will lose all of us, forever” one fan wrote, while another simply wrote “start cancelling those subscriptions since Netflix is all about numbers. Let’s see how much they like these.”