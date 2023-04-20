Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love drops teaser - release date and how to watch

Netflix has officially confirmed when The Ultimatum: Queer Love will drop on the streaming service, as well as dropping a drama-filled teaser trailer to tide fans over while they wait. This season is the latest addition to Netflix’s “Ultimatum universe”.

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” comes from “Love Is Blind” and “Married at First Sight” production company Kinetic Content, and was executively produced by Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Stephanie Boyriven.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “‘The Ultimatum’ universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships and the ups and the downs of commitment. In ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ five new couples, made up of women and nonbinary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship.

“One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.”

Executive producer and Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen told Variety last year: “We, along with Netflix, sort of made a decision to create a new franchise where there’s ‘Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ and there’s ‘Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ and felt like it made sense to differentiate the two.

“There are slight nuances to each of the shows. The shows are very similar in their DNA, but you know, having a different host or for the different versions made sense to us as we as we talked about going into it.”

The show will be hosted by Sweet Magnolia’s star JoAnna Garcia Swisher. So, how can you watch Netflix’s latest dating show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love release date

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is scheduled to drop on Netflix on May 24, 2023. The season wrapped filming in June 2022.

How to watch Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution