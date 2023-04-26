Brits are being warned of travel disruptions over the May Bank Holiday which will impact journeys. Network Rail is set to carry out essential engineering work around the country to improve railway lines. Despite this, a majority of the railway network will remain open.

Due to engineering work on Monday, May 1, Network Rail is advising that the best time to travel will be on Tuesday, May 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrade is taking place between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central, and various other locations on the West Coast Main Line between London and Scotland, the following revised train service will operate:

London Euston – Stafford via Birmingham New Street.

London Euston – Manchester Piccadilly via Stoke on Trent.

London Euston - Carlisle via Alsager

London Euston - Liverpool Lime Street via Alsager

North Wales Coast - Crewe

Shuttle trains via Dumfries will operate north of Carlisle.

Most Popular

Jake Kelly, Network Rail’s system operator director, said: “The majority of the rail network will be open as usual for passengers travelling over the bank holiday weekend, but we do have some vital upgrade work taking place.”

He added: “There’s never a good time to impact rail services, but with fewer passengers typically travelling over the bank holidays, we have the opportunity to complete vital work while minimising disruption.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Shoveller, managing director for Network Rail’s North West & Central region, said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway and we have worked hard to minimise disruption across the spring and summer – including moving work over the Easter and Spring bank holidays.

“It is fantastic to see more passengers return to the railway and we want to make journeys as easy as possible for those travelling over bank holidays. We are carefully balancing that with the need to carry out essential railway improvements and maintenance to provide a safe and reliable railway for the future.