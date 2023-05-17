Plans to scrap “no-fault” evictions in England are set to be unveiled by the government today in a “once-in-a-lifetime” shake-up for renters . The Renters’ (Reform) Bill will be published this afternoon (Wednesday, May 17) - over three years after the current government was elected with a manifesto promise to stop the practice.

No-fault evictions , also known as Section 21 evictions, allow landlords to take back possession from tenants without giving them a reason. As well as ending no-fault evictions, the bill will seek to give people the legal right to request having a pet in their home.

It means that landlords will have to consider these requests, and won’t be able to unreasonably refuse. Housing Secretary Michael Gove said a new ombudsman will be launched to oversee dispute resolutions.

“Too many renters are living in damp, unsafe, cold homes, powerless to put things right, and with the threat of sudden eviction hanging over them,” said Mr Gove. “This government is determined to tackle these injustices by offering a new deal to those living in the private rented sector; one with quality, affordability and fairness at its heart.”

Michael Webb, head of Policy and Public Affairs at Battersea Cats & Dogs Home , said: “Tenants being unable to find anywhere to rent with their pet is sadly one of the most common reasons people bring their animals to Battersea. Not only will this Bill bring us one step closer to significantly reducing the number of dogs and cats we see being needlessly separated from their owners, it will also open up the many joys of pet ownership to millions of renters in the future.

The plans will impact 11 million tenants and two million landlords in England.

“As this Bill now begins its journey through Parliament, we look forward to continuing to work with the Housing department, tenants and landlords to help ensure a fairer rental sector for pets and people alike.”