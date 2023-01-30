Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have been told to patch up their relationship as a 80th birthday present for their mum, Peggy. The Oasis brothers have been at each other’s throats for decades, taking a swipe at one another during interviews and on social media.

As their beloved mum Peggy turned 80 on Monday (January 30) Liam reportedly took her for a fancy spa weekend. But that didn’t quite live up to his mother’s ultimate wish for her big day - for the brothers to reunite.

A source told a national newspaper: “In recent years there has been distance within the family, especially with Liam and Noel at war. Peggy has told Liam to mend the rift and she is hoping there will be genuine reconciliation.

“Peggy was in a reflective mood and it would be the best birthday present if they’d finally make some steps towards patching up their feud.”

The brothers have a long history of fighting, eventually leading to Noel quitting the band minutes before Oasis was set to play at a festival in Paris in 2009, causing the band to break up. Since then, the two brothers have hardly seen each other, despite Liam recently tweeting about his brother phoning him begging for forgiveness .

Noel Gallagher is currently going through a divorce with his wife Sara MacDonald, something that has given some fans hope as Liam has a history of fighting with his sister-in-law, effectively blaming her for a failed Oasis reunion in 2020. The outspoken 50-year-old took to Twitter claiming she disliked Oasis music and had made sure the brothers didn’t reconcile.

Liam And Noel Gallagher have been told to bury the hatchet as mum Peggy turns 80.