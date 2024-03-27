Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This video shows the bizarre moment an ostrich holds up traffic after escaping from a zoo on the morning of March 26. Taken aback, motorists had to slow down or stop as the animal, named Tadori, avoided the cars.

In the footage, filmed by an onlooking driver, Tadori trots down the busy main road with a steady stream of traffic following behind. The ostrich runs sideways across multiple lanes before seemingly colliding with a slow-moving vehicle. The animal quickly recovers and continues to run around.

An escaped ostrich holds up traffic in South Korea.

