Passport fees are set to increase for the first time in five years next month, the government has announced. Anyone looking to go abroad this year, check your passport is in date and get in quick to avoid paying a higher fee.

The passport fee increase will go into force on February 2 and will affect all applications, including children and priority orders.

The proposals, which are subject to parliamentary scrutiny, will include the following:

Standard online applications made from within the UK will rise from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults and £49 to £53.50 for children

Postal applications will increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children

Priority service fees are being aligned so all customers will pay the same

The government has said the increased costs will help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

The higher fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.

The new fees include those newly applying or renewing their passport. The government says it does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

How to apply for a new passport