Genesis’ guitarist Mike Rutherford sat down for an interview with BBC Breakfast, during which he was asked about famed bandmate Phil Collins, who has faced health struggles in recent years.

Rutherford was asked about Collins’ condition and whether he could still play, and said: “As you know, Phil is a bit… He’s much more immobile than he used to be, which is a shame, but at the tour, he was in good spirits. He’s fine now at home, enjoying life. He’s worked so hard over the years. I think he’s enjoying his time at home”.

Throughout the band’s final tour, Collins sang the lead vocals and could be seen walking with a stick to move around the stage. The 72-year-old asked his son Nic to join the band on tour and play drums in his place, making it a family affair.

According to CNN, Collins cited nerve damage after undergoing surgery on his back in 2017, saying: “I’d love to, but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way. I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Rutherford spoke about Phil’s son stepping in to play drums for the band saying it was the best solution, and “it was really nice to have the two of them side by side”.

The final Genesis show took place in March last year. While on stage Collins said: “Tonight is a very special night. It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs”.

Collins has been open about the fact that he doesn’t feel like touring works for him anymore, saying: “We’re all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed. I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore”.

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates are selling their music rights for $300 million.