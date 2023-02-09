Asda will be giving out free porridge for children this half term

School holidays can cost parents a fortune as they try to keep up with their children’s eating habits and to keep them entertained during the week-long half term break. As the cost of living crisis continues across the UK, many struggling parents will be trying to save the pennies while their children are off school.

Whether you fancy a trip to your local supermarket cafe, or a treat at a local restaurant, there are many establishments across the UK that have promised to help struggling parents keep costs down during February half term by offering free dishes. With rising food prices, this could also be a great option if you’re looking for a cheap meal with your family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family favourite restaurants including The Real Greek and Bills will be offering free meals for little ones over the holidays. Other establishments will also be offering free breakfasts for children.

Some venues are also offering free drinks and snacks alongside free meal. However, before you make a trip to your favourite restaurant, make sure to check their terms and conditions to ensure that you are getting the best bargain during the school holidays.

Most Popular

But where can your child get a free meal this half term? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full list of places where kids can eat for free in February half term

Yo! Sushi

In February half term, kids under the age of 10 will be able to eat free all day in Yo! Sushi restaurants when dining with a full-paying adult (minimum £10 spend). Kids will be able to choose a main dish from the Mini Ninja children’s menu, with Japanese fried chicken, katsu curry or veggie yakisoba noodles, plus a side and a drink, available as part of the free offering.

For more information, visit the Yo! Sushi website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunelm

If you’re making a trip to Dunelm this half term with your brood, why not make a day of it by visiting the homeware store’s Pausa cafe for a free children’s lunch? Children can get one free main meal, plus two snacks and a drink for every £4 an adult spends in the in-store café.

This offer is available Monday to Friday after 3pm. For more information, visit the Dunelm website.

Dobbies Garden Centres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbies will be offering kids a free meal at their garden centre cafes this half term with each adult main meal purchase.The offer will run daily from midday and includes the kids lunch menu or a pick ‘n’ mix meal, plus a drink.

Children’s meals include fish fingers and chicken nuggets, served with garden peas and mash or chips. For more information, visit Dobbies website.

Asda

Asda gives out free breakfasts for children in partnership with Quaker Oats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda are offering free porridge for little ones during February half term. Kids will be able to get a free bowl of Quaker porridge from 8am to 12pm every day in 205 Asda cafesacross the school holidays.

The freebie is in addition to the supermarket’s £1 children’s main meal offer and free Ella’s Kitchen baby food pouches at local Asda cafes. For more information, visit Asda’s website.

Hungry Horse

From February 13 to 27, children can get a free breakfast at Hungry Horse pubs between 8am and midday. Choose up to two kids’ breakfasts worth up to £2.49 for free when you buy an adult breakfast for at least £3.49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your little ones will also receive a free activity sheet to keep them entertained while you eat. For more information, visit the Hungry Horse website.

The Real Greek

If you fancy Greek cuisine this half term, children can eat for free on Sundays at The Real Greek. At the Greek restaurant, you can get a free kids meal for under 12s for every £10 spent by an adult on Sundays at any of their 23 Real Greek restaurants.

Children’s dishes include a souvlaki wrap or mezze selection. For more information, visit The Real Greek’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Ramsay restaurants

Chef Gordon Ramsay is offering a free kids main meal at his participating restaurants during half term, with the option to add a dessert for just £3.50. Children can get one free meal per adult dining from the a la carte menu.

For more information and to see the participating restaurants, visit the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants website.

Bills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can feed the family for less this half term at Bills as the restaurant chain is offering free children’s meals during half term. The offer is available for up to two childrenif one adult orders any main meal.

The free children’s meal is available Monday to Friday between February 13 and 24. For more information, visit the Bills website.

Morrisons

Children under the age of 16 can eat at any Morrisons Cafe for free during half term. The free kids main meal is available when an adult spends £4.99 or more on a meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad