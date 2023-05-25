PlayStation has revealed which games will be coming to the Sony console over the next few years. Sony announced some huge games including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater remake.

Although Xbox fans still have to wait another month for the Xbox Showcase, gamers will be delighted to know that some of the games announced will be coming to the Microsoft console. Following the end of the livestream, Xbox shared a tweet that revealed the 12 games that Xbox fans can also expect to play.

The round-up has made it easier for Xbox fans to see what they can expect from Wednesday’s (May 25) PlayStation announcement. Here’s all the games that will be coming to the Xbox consoles and potential release dates.

What PlayStation Showcase announcements will come to Xbox?

There are 12 games announced during the PlayStation Showcase that will also be available to Xbox players. The games are:

Immortals of Aveum

July 20

New gameplay for Immortals of Aveum was shared by developers Ascendant Studios. The game is a single-player first person magic shooter and will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in July.

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater remake

No release date given

PlayStation revealed a remake of the highly popular Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater following its initial release for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. Almost 20 years later a remake has been announced, although no gameplay footage was shared and instead an intense trailer lead to the reveal of Snake himself.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

October 12

The latest game in the Assassin’s Creed series has finally been given a release date. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 12 to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

PlayStation revealed a trailer for the game, as well as a new gameplay feature called Assassin’s Focus which will allow players to mark and assassinate several targets in one go. The game is reportedly set to go back to the more traditional action-adventure routes of the Assassin’s Creed series, instead of the RPG-like progression featured in the last few games.

Alan Wake 2

October 17

The long-awaited sequel Alan Wake 2 was given a gameplay trailer. The horror game from developers Remedy, showed the return of Alan Wake and a new playable character, Saga Anderson, an FBI agent.

Anderson is in Bright Falls, Washington as they investigate the murder of a fellow FBI agent, Robert Nightingale, which leads her to Alan Wake, who is trapped in the Dark Place. Wake is trying to “beat the devil at his own game” and players will be able to switch between characters as their stories begin to merge into one.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

No release date announced

Capcom finally revealed Dragon’s Dogma 2 with a brand new trailer. The video showed off a heap of monsters coming to the game, for the first Dragon’s Dogma game in over a decade.

Very little information has been shared about the sequel, with no release date yet announced.

Marathon

No release date given

Game developers Bungie announced the game in the Marathon series. The game is a first-person shooter that was originally released in 1992.

Marathon won’t be a direct sequel to the original 30-year-old game, but the developers have shared that it will be part of the same universe. PlayStation has shared that the game will not have a single player campaign mode and will instead be player vs player focused.

Ghostrunner 2

Due in 2023

A sequel to One More Level’s action platformer was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase. Ghostrunner 2 will have vehicular combat, with players being able to ride at high speeds on motorcycles.

PlayStation have announced all their games coming for the next years, with 12 also coming to Xbox

The new gameplay trailer teased the release of the game which is due sometime in 2023.

The Plucky Squire

No release date announced

The Plucky Squire got a first look with a brand new trailer. The gameplay showed the character in a top-down action adventure as players venture between a storybook and real-world style.

It looks as though the game will be flicking between a 2D and 3D gameplay style for players to immerse themselves into.

Teardown

Due in 2023

Teardown is a voxel-based sandbox heist game which has already been released to PC players in 2022. A 40-mission story campaign will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

The Talos Principle 2

Due in 2023

The Talos Principle 2 will be released for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year. The game was originally announced in 2021 but this week’s announcement has revealed that the game will expand on “the first game’s philosophical themes and stunning environments with increasingly mind-bending challenges”.

Neva

Due in 2024

Neva was announced with a stunning cinematic trailer. From the developers behind the indie hit Gris, the game is an adventure game with a beautiful art style.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

Due in 2024