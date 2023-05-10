News you can trust since 1852
Pokemon Go developers release new Tamagotchi-like AR pet simulator Peridot

The latest game from Niantic allows players to look after their own virtual pet similar to the popular 90s toy the Tamagotchi

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 10th May 2023, 17:04 BST- 2 min read

Niantic have released their latest app following the huge success of their previous mobile game Pokemon Go. The new augmented reality game gives players the ability to look after a virtual pet in a game highly similar to a Tamagotchi.

Peridot is a unique augmented reality pet game where players are able to bond with adorable magical pets. Players are able to create their own unique creatures known as Dots, with each character being completely unique for each player.

The game features simple touch controls that allow you to care for your pet, including feeding, playing fetch and petting your creature. As the virtual pet grows, players are able to teach them tricks and dress them in clothing, with other additional customisation options available to users.

Peridot uses a Perigenetics system to create unique creatures with “100% unique DNA” and as more Dots are created, players will unlock unique creatures which resemble both real-world animals and mythical creatures.

    The new app is Niantic’s first-ever game to have an entirely augmented reality and requires players to allow the app access to the device’s camera in order to play. It’s new Lightship technology will allow player’s Dot’s to recognise objects within a room and interact with them,

    For example a Dot will be able to climb up on a player’s sofa or chair and fall asleep, much like a real pet would. Peridot’s technology also allows the game to recognise terrain like dirt, sand and concrete that will then allow the Dot to find unique items.

    Peridot allows players to have their own AR pet much like the old Tamagotchi's

    How to access Peridot

    Peridot is now available to download for free for both iOS and Android devices.

