A police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman while on duty. Devon and Cornwall Police has said that Sergeant David Stansbury, from Illminster in Somerset, is charged with three counts of raping a woman in Plymouth in 2009.

Officers also said that the allegations have been under investigation since they were reported to the force over two-and-half years ago in September 2020. The officer served with Devon and Cornwall Police between 2009 and 2011.

Sgt Stansbury is currently a serving officer with Hertfordshire police and has been suspended. The 42-year-old will appear at Plymouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 19.

