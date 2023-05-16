The Duke of York is said to have been offered Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as his official residence but is reportedly unwilling to vacate the 30 room mansion Royal Lodge. According to reports, sources close to Andrew said: “he is concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out”.

It has been said that if Andrew moves out of Royal Lodge, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to take up residence there. Prince William and Kate currently live in Adelaide Cottage in Home Park.

A source was quoted as saying: “[Andrew] is so fragile. He’s refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out? He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out. He’s worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate.”

Andrew shares the massive Royal Lodge property, which is 98 acres, with his former wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are frequent visitors.

