Princess Diana's adult humour greetings cards featuring sexual innuendos she sent to the King of Greece have been put up for sale.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 15th May 2023, 15:40 BST- 2 min read

The pair of cards were signed by the Princess of Wales and are estimated to sell for up to £5,000. Both cards have sexually suggestive cartoons printed on the front, with punchline messages printed inside.

The front of the first card has a cartoon of a naked man leaning on a tree and the writing "Adam came first..." followed by "...Men always do!" on the inside. The second card features a naked woman on the front and tells a similar joke asking: "What's the definition of the Perfect Man?" followed by the answer: "A midget with a 10" tongue who can breathe through his ears!"

The cards were sent to Constantine II - the last King of Greece. He was first cousin once removed from Prince Philip, both being descended from King George I of Greece. Prince Philip and Princess Diana were godparents to Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark (born 1986), the youngest son of Constantine II and Anne-Marie of Denmark.

The cards both included messages from Diana in black ink that reads: "Dearest Tino, fondest love as always, from Diana" and "Dearest Tino, lots of love from Diana." The second card has an additional message in Diana's hand that reads: "I couldn't decide which card to send & then thought you'd enjoy both!"

    The listing on Dominic Winter Auctioneers reads: "The reason for sending these cards, other than as a bit of fun, is unclear as the cards do not celebrate a birthday, Christmas or christening. Diana must have seen these cards and thought of Tino before buying and sending them, possibly inspired by a conversation they had had at some social gathering."

    Princess Diana's adult humour greetings cards featuring sexual innuendos she sent to the King of GreecePrincess Diana's adult humour greetings cards featuring sexual innuendos she sent to the King of Greece
    The cards are expected to sell for an estimated £3,000-£5,000.

