The public is in uproar after popular food brand Heinz uploaded a controversial chocolate cake recipe to social media. The clip’s thumbnail shows a rather delicious looking chocolate cake accompanied by a questionable can of tomato soup.

The video, which has been branded by users as ‘horrible’, begins as what looks like a normal chocolate cake recipe until the voice-over says: “What’s the secret to the most delicious moist chocolate cake?... Heinz tomato soup!”

The remaining footage then shows the ‘Cream of Tomato Soup’ product incorporated into a traditional chocolate cake recipe. The voice-over reads: “This hack will change your baking game forever.

“It’s like any other cake recipe, fold together your wet and dry ingredients until you have a super smooth chocolate mixture. Bake it and then you get this super rich fudgy cake. Who fancies trying this?”

It turns out not everyone is too enthusiastic over the soupy dessert. One user writes: “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should”. Whereas another user comments: “You do realise we already have a terrible reputation for food in the UK and now you’re just piling on with this?”

