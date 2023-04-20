The Queen Consort’s son, Tom Parker Bowles says his mother had no “end game” after meeting King Charles. Speaking on the News Agents podcast, Tom claims she “married the person she loved”.”

It comes after King Charles’ son, Prince Harry wrote that Camilla played "the long game" in order to get to the position she is in today. However, her son Tom heavily disagrees.

Commenting on his mother’s marriage in a conversation with Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on the popular podcast, he said: "I think change happens but I don’t care what anyone says - this wasn’t any sort of end game.

He continued: "She married the person she loved and this is what happened."

The food writer and critic is the son of Queen Consort Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles, a retired British military officer. The former couple also share a daughter together, Laura Lopes, who works as an art curator.

The Queen Consort’s grandson has an active role in King Charles’ coronation as her Page of Honour.

Tom shared that his 13-year-old son Freddy, who is a keen football fan, is unaware of the magnitude of the event.

"I don’t think he knows quite how big it’s going to be, I don’t think he has a sense of the occasion. He’s a 13-year-old boy who loves football.,"