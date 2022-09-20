Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday 19 September following a ten day mourning period for the United Kingdom.

The funeral took place at Westminster Abbey and saw thousands of people attend from around the world.

The affair included many traditions like the breaking of the wand of office which symbolises the official end of a Monarch’s reign.

The Queen's coffin as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her state funeral. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

The funeral service itself lasted around 55 minutes, however, attendees started arriving at 8am.

A procession from Westminster to Windsor followed the funeral service in Westminster Abbey before a final committal service St. George VI’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

It was a memorable affair that saw thousands of people from a variety of different countries, faiths and backgrounds line the streets to say ‘goodbye’ to the 96 year-old monarch for one last time.

The Queen’s state funeral will be paid for using millions of pounds contributed to Treasury by income tax payers.

So, how much did the Queen’s funeral cost? Here’s everything you need to know.

How much did the funeral cost?

Official figures have not yet been confirmed for the Queen’s state funeral, however, public events like this can end up costing millions.

Previous funerals for members of the Royal Family have been pricey, with the Queen Mother’s ceremonial funeral reportedly costing the taxpayer £5.4 million.

Speaking to the The Big Issue , royal expert Elizabeth Norton said costs for the Queen would be “probably a fair bit more”.

Norton added: “It is really difficult to give an estimate for the Queen’s funeral. No British monarch has died for 70 years and the monarch’s funeral always tends to be on a considerably larger scale than funerals for other members of the royal family.”

Several royal commentators have estimated the cost of the funeral to be between £8m and £20m however none of these claims have been independently verified.

How many people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral around the world?

No official viewing figures have been confirmed as of yet, however, it has been suggested that no fewer than 4.1 billion people across the globe watched Her Majesty’s funeral on television.

It’s likely that the broadcast will have been viewed by more people than any other Royal event in history, including past weddings and coronations.

Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first ever to be broadcast live on television as many more millions abroad tuned in.

If the viewership of 4.1 billion is confirmed, it will mean that the Queen’s funeral will be the most watched broadcast in television history.

How to watch the Queen’s funeral on demand

Now the proceedings are over, all of these moments, as well as the state funeral which took place earlier in the day, are available to watch on both BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.