As tributes to comedian Barry Humphries take over social media following the news of his death aged 89, some may remember his iconic This Morning appearance in 2021. A clip of him taking to the popular morning show’s sofa, where he jokingly confused Dermot O’Leary for Philip Schofield has now resurfaced.

The Australian comic personality, best known for his beloved Dame Edna Everage character, has died after being rushed to hospital amid surgery complications. Tributes have since flooded social media as fans have shared some of his most iconic moments over the years.

One particular moment which is being shared is the viral appearance on This Morning in 2021. During his feature, Humphries ‘confused’ host Dermot O’Leary for longtime This Morning star Philip Schofield.

Humphries caused amusement in the This Morning studio after he mistakenly congratulated O’Leary for his "courage" in opening up about his sexuality to viewers on the show. However, the comic’s commendation was misplaced as it was actually Philip Schofield who came out publicly on the show in 2020 .

Addressing O’Leary, the comedian began : "Incidentally, I want to congratulate you by the way, seriously on your courage." Alison Hammond, who was hosting the morning show alongside O’Leary, soon erupted in laughter as they caught on to Humphries’ apparent confusion.

He then continued: "Last year, when he came out and told us about his sexuality." He was once again interrupted by the hosts’ laughter before he added: "I think a lot of people respected you for that."

O’Leary proceeded to thank the personality for his comments as he said he would pass them on to Schofield, aka "the gentleman who’s here from Monday to Thursday."