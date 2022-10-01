Roblox has removed two Ukraine vs Russia war games with one depicting the bombing of a Ukrainian city.

War on Larkiv: Ukraine and Battle for Ukraine have both been removed by Roblox following an investigation by the BBC .

War on Larkiv: Ukraine rapidly grew in popularity due to Chinese social media platform TikTok. Videos related to the game totalled over 4.7 million views, the BBC reports.

Larkiv is a fictional location that resembles Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv. The region was seized by Russian troops earlier this year before Ukraine recently regained control.

Users on TikTok cited the game as the “best war game on Roblox”.

Battle for Ukraine - which appeared on the Roblox website month ago - is seen to depict life-like events such as the bombing of Ukrainian city, Mariupol.

What is Roblox?

Roblox is one of the world’s most popular gaming websites with around 43.2 million daily active users. The website hosts a variety of over 40 million games.

A Roblox spokesman said: "We have strict community standards which govern the portrayal of real-world events.

“Both of the experiences in question have been removed for violating our standards following an assessment by our moderation team."