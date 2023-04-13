The Royal Mint has announced when the first 50p coins featuring a crowned King Charles will be released.. The coin will be commemorative and will be made available before the coronation on May 6.

The coin shows a crowned effigy of His Majesty The King designed by artist and sculptor Martin Jennings. It will be made available from April 24.

The crowned effigy is reserved specifically for collectable, commemorative coins and will be reserved for very special collections moving forwards. The portrait features the Tudor Crown which was personally selected by His Majesty The King for the portrait.

Although the Tudor crown was destroyed in the 1640s it is still used heraldically and has been used on previous crowned portraits of Kings from the 20th century. The Tudor Crown also features on His Majesty’s cypher.

Martin Jennings said: “Following my work on the uncrowned coin effigy of His Majesty, I am delighted to have had the opportunity to work on a crowned version for the coronation range. Each detail of the crown has to be scrupulously correct so it has taken considerable work to get it right. I’m proud to have had the opportunity to realise a design that is both dignified and celebratory for this historic occasion.”

Five million 50 pence pieces are set to enter circulation later in 2023 featuring the original, uncrowned effigy of King Charles by Martin Jennings. This follows the five million commemorative 50ps that have already entered circulation – the first circulating coinage of the new monarch, that will co-circulate along with that of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 50p coin showing King Charles III in a crown (Photo: Royal Mint)