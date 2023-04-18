The RSPCA has launched a manhunt after a dead dog was handed in to a vets inside a shopping bag with multiple ‘horrific’ stab wounds last month. The female pooch was brought to the PDSA Pet Hospital in the West Midlands in a B&M shopping bag and wrapped in a blood-soaked sheet.

Horrified vets found her covered in fresh, deep knife wounds all over her head and body as well as fractures to her ribs, skull and muzzle. There were also numerous areas of bruising, including severe trauma to the abdomen, resulting in the rupture of her intestines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA said the bull-type breed was subjected to a "ferocious and sustained attack" which had left her "horrifically mutilated". The animal charity revealed the dog was brought to the clinic by a man who claimed the pet had been hit by a car - but he left before leaving his name or details.

The man, who is described as black and around 20-30 years old, was wearing black trousers, a black jacket and black cap at the time. RSPCA Inspector Boris Lasserre, who is investigating the case, said they were keen to track down the man who handed the dog in.

Most Popular

He said: “The photographs and x-rays are horrific and clearly show the ferocious and sustained attack this dog endured before his death. We are very keen to trace whoever did this and would like to identify the person who took him to the PDSA between 9am and 10am on March 29.

“We understand the man carried the dog into the clinic having arrived there on foot so we would be interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time or from any drivers who have dash cam footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We also appeal to anyone who may have heard a dog screaming in agony on the morning of March 29. The nature of the wounds show that the horrific mutilation of the dog was not post-mortem.

“Clearly this savage and prolonged attack led to the dog’s eventual death. It is very important that anyone with information contacts us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018. This poor dog would have suffered a great deal in this attack and we would like to find out who did this to her.”