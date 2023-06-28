News you can trust since 1852
Russell Howard UK & Ireland tour 2023: Winter dates added - full list and how to get tickets

Russell Howard has added a number of exra dates to his sold-out UK & Ireland tour

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:28 BST- 2 min read

Russell Howard has announced he will be adding a number of dates to his huge UK tour taking place this winter. The UK and Ireland tour will now see the comedian play 124 shows, including nine London Palladium gigs, nationwide to an audience of 250, 000,  culminating on January 14 2024.

The tour features stop offs in UK cities including Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham and will also see the Bath-born star perform in the likes of Hull, Coventry and Ipswich. Here’s everything you need to know about Russell Howard’s UK & Ireland tour including how to buy tickets.

How to get tickets for Russell Howard’s UK & Ireland tour

Tickets for the extra dates go on general sale from Friday June 30 at 10am via the Ticketmaster website.

    Fans can access pre-sale tickets for Russell Howard’s new tour dates on Thursday June 29 from 10am by signing up to his official mailing list at russell-howard.co.uk.

    Russell Howard’s upcoming 2023 UK tour dates - including winter extension

    June

    29 - Birmingham Birmingham Hippodrome

    30 - Birmingham Birmingham Hippodrome

    July

    01 - Brighton Brighton Dome

    02 - Brighton Brighton Dome

    06 - Glasgow Theatre Royal Glasgow

    07 - Glasgow Theatre Royal Glasgow

    08 - Aberdeen Music Hall

    09 - Aberdeen Music Hall

    13 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

    14 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

    15 - Oxford New Theatre

    16 - Oxford New Theatre

    22 - York Grand Opera House

    23 - Stockton Stockton Globe

    September

    08 - London London Palladium

    09 - London London Palladium

    10 - London London Palladium

    11 - London London Palladium

    12 - London London Palladium

    November

    05 - Leeds Grand Theatre

    09 - Derby Derby Arena

    11 - Coventry Butterworth Hall

    12 - Coventry Butterworth Hall

    16 - Bath Bath Forum

    17 - Bath Bath Forum

    18 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

    19 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

    23 - Peterborough New Theatre

    24 - Peterborough New Theatre

    25 - Hull Bonus Arena

    December

    02 - Ipswich Regent Theatre

    03 - Ipswich Regent Theatre

