Ryanair customer’s clever tip that could save you £50 on every flight

A Ryanair customer has shared a money-saving tip that could help cut £50 off your airfare every time you book.

When booking with budget airlines, the ticket prices are often not the only cost that will hit your pocket.

There may also be an extra charge to add hand luggage.

However, savvy TikToker Cloda Scanlon (@orangeobviously) cleverly shared her tip for saving extra cash when booking a flight.

What is the smart tip?

When heading for a weekend trip a 20kg bag isn’t always necessary, but Ryanair does not provide a complimentary 10kg carry on and you need to add it as an extra.

The first option on Ryanair’s website when booking a trip asks you to choose your seats and bag requirements.

However, if you wait and select ‘value fare’ - an option later appears to add luggage.

What did the Tik Tok say?

In the video, Cloda said: “If you want to save between €40 (£33) and €60 (£50) on your next Ryanair flight plus that 10kg bag, then keep listening.

“So I almost paid €192 (£161) for my flights and instead for the exact same flight with the exact same amount of luggage I’m only going to pay €133 (£111).

“So go into the Ryanair app and do your usual - picking your flights, picking your dates.

“Instead, go back to the booking page and choose the value fare,” which does not include a 10kg bag.

When you click continue, you’re brought to another page where you can manually add the 10kg back for just €13.

Cloda added “that’s instead of what was €22 (£18.50) per person per journey, so go with a small bag and the value fare, then go through to the end to the booking page” and click the 10kg option.