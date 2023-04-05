Rylan Clark has landed a role on long-running BBC Radio 4 soap The Archers.

Eurovision commentator Rylan Clark has landed a role on a special episode of BBC Radio 4’s long-running soap The Archers . The Eurovision-themed episode will see Rylan stop at the fictional village of Ambridge as he makes his way to Liverpool for this year’s contest.

The BBC said Rylan would judge the village’s Eurovision Variety Show during the episode. Previous celebrity cameos on the Archers, which has been running for 72 years and amassed nearly 20,000 episodes, include Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench , along with the Queen Consort .

Rylan said: “I’ve seen some drama throughout my time but nothing compares to what’s about to unfold in Ambridge. I’m looking forward to getting my wellies on and checking out what Eurovision excitement Ambridge’s residents have to offer as I pop into the iconic The Archers.”

Jeremy Howe , editor of The Archers, said: "We’re delighted to have Rylan stop over in Ambridge for his Archers radio debut. It’s been a real treat welcoming him to the programme and it’s certainly brought Eurovision fever pitch to new heights."

