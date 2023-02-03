Sarah Beeny is back in the hospital for further cancer treatment as her son posts snaps of the host with her surgery markings on her chest. The 51-year-old revealed her diagnosis in August last year saying she was expecting the diagnosis after losing her mum to breast cancer.

The Property Ladder host was receiving treatment at both Royal Marsden hospital in London and Yeovil hospital in Somerset on Thursday. Upon revealing she was back in hospital, her son posted pictures of her showing her “tattoos”, used as markings for her upcoming surgeries.

Posted on the Instagram page for the band The Entitled Sons, Beeny’s son said: "Mum finally got some tattoos!

"Thank you so much to @rovalmarsdennhs and @yeovil_hospital_nhs for taking such amazingly brilliant care of her. #tatoo #mum."

Beeny revealed in January that she was due to receive radiation treatment as well as a mastectomy in 2023. During her fight with the disease, she has been keeping fans and friends updated with her battle against the cancer that claimed her own mum at 39, when Sarah was only 10.

When diagnosed, she posted a photo of herself cutting her own hair with dog clippers, saying: "Sort of much harder than I expected it to be when it happened - in 24 hrs most hair fell out and I’ve shaved the rest off - onward and upward."