Chrishell Stause, star of Netflix series Selling Sunset, has tied the knot to partner G Flip in a ceremony in Las Vegas, just one year after they made their relationship official. The reality TV star shared the news in a sweet Instagram video on May 10 which showed clips of the couple throughout their relationship.

The montage ends with a clip of Chrishell in a wedding dress, kissing her partner who is in a suit in front of an Elvis impersonator. Chrishell captioned the post: "Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the montage, the Selling Sunset broker promoted G Flip’s new song, ‘Be Your Man’, which they wrote for Chrishell about their whirlwind romance. Chrishell ends the post with the words: "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented, hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip."

Most Popular

G Flip, real name Georgia Claire Flipo, replied to the post in the comments section. They wrote: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is [the] cutest little edit. You make me so happy, thank you."

Chrishell’s Selling Sunset co-stars also took to the comments section to share their well wishes for the couple. Emma Hernan wrote: "I’M DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon] and back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have tied the knot in Las Vegas

Chrishell’s ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim also wrote: "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!"

Chrishell and G Flip met at a Halloween party in 2021 and began dating in March 2022. Chrishell confirmed her relationship status during the explosive season five reunion of Selling Sunset.