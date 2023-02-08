The Ye Olde Toll House in the village of Newton Poppleford near Sidmouth, Devon, as it goes up for auction.

The UK’s shortest house, standing at just two metres tall, has gone up for sale - and it could be yours for the relatively small price of £70K. The unique 6ft 5ins property is found in the village of Newton Poppleford near Sidmouth, Devon - around four miles from the sea.

Ye Olde Toll House is thought to be the UK’s shortest home and is a former toll house around 265 years old, with a history dating back to 1758. Its yellow exterior is topped off with a thatched roof, covering walls that stand no higher than an average front door.

Despite its miniature size the interior houses an entrance porch, living room, small kitchen, a shower room and one bedroom. There’s also an outdoor space with a log store area and attic space for extra storage.

On the listing, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers described the property as: "A charming detached thatched Toll House for updating. This unique single storey property is believed to date back to 1758 and is situated in the popular East Devon village of Newton Poppleford, which is only four miles from the popular seaside town of Sidmouth.

"The property is likely to be of interest to a home owner or those looking for a lock-up and leave bolt hole. It could also be of interest to investment purchasers."

