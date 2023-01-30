The Snow Moon is nearly here to light up the skies as the second full moon of 2023. The last full moon, known as the Wolf Moon, peaked on January 6 and there are many more set to take place this year for enthusiastic ‘moon-gazers’.

Royal Museums Greenwich reports that 2023 will see two lunar eclipses and four ‘supermoons’ making for an exciting year. Each lunar cycle lasts just over 29.5 days, which means that the full moon takes place on a different date each month.

But when will the Snow Moon take place in 2023 and what is the best time to see it in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the next full moon take place in 2023?

The Snow Moon is set to take place on the evening of Sunday, February 5. According to EarthSky, the full moon will appear near Regulus, which is the brightest star in the constellation Leo.

Why is it called ‘Snow Moon’?

The Snow Moon is so called as Native Americans reportedly nicknamed full moons to reflect events that occur in nature. Snowfall is associated with the month of February, leading the full moon to be called the Snow Moon.

What is the best time to see the Snow Moon in the UK?