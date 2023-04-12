Soccer Aid 2023 - when will it be shown on TV, how to get tickets to the game and which celebrities are taking part
The Soccer Aid match is taking place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford staduim on June 11, 2023
In less than two months, a batch of celebrities will join forces on a football field to raise huge amounts of money for Soccer Aid. Founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006, the highly anticipated charity event aims to raise money for Unicef.
The friendly head-to-head match - set to be broadcast on ITV on June 11 - sees football legends and entertainment icons split in two teams, with England taking on the Soccer Aid World XI FC. The well-known faces will be cheered on by passionate fans at Manchester United’s iconic Old Trafford Stadium.
In last year’s match, England lost out to World XI on penalties at the London stadium. An estimated £15 million was raised for the worthy cause.
To become part of the crowd at the game, members of the public will need to book tickets through the socceraid.org.uk. Tickets are currently on sale, with prices starting from just £10 for children and £20 for adults.
This year, a number of celebrities are donning their football gear including Lioness star and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott, who is back on the pitch.
The full line-up of Soccer Aid celebrities:
TV presenter Paddy McGuiness
Singer Tom Grennan
Olympian Mo Farah
Comedian Alex Brooker
Former footballer Gary Neville
Comedian Lee Mack
Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett
Olympain Usain Bolt
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure
Football manager Emma Hayes
DJ Joel Corry
English coach Jack Wilshere
Rapper Bugzy Malone
Journalist Karen Carney
Former professional footballer Gary Cahill